Air India urination case: 3 crew members record statement before Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): As many as three crew members of Air India on Saturday recorded their statement before Delhi Police in connection with the alleged urination incident onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi.

A senior police officer said that they have summoned a total of nine crew members of Air India who were on the flight when the alleged incident took place.

"We have summoned them to record the statement and three crew members have recorded their statement. Remaining six crew members that include pilots will record their statement soon," he said.

Their statements will help to establish the sequence of the event that happened in the flight.

"We have also approached the victim to record their statement. The family members informed us that she is unwell and will reach out to the police as she gets well," he said.

Shanker Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an inebriated condition in business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police today from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi, police said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

Delhi Police on Thursday had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for the accused.



On Wednesday the Delhi Police filed an FIR on the shocking incident that took place on November 26 last year based on a complaint by Air India.

The police registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

The company's statement came after Delhi Police reached out to Wells Fargo to cooperate with investigations against accused Mishra.

Meanwhile, after facing backlash, Air India has issued show cause notices to four of its cabin crew and one pilot and de-rostered them pending investigations.

Air India chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson on Friday also asked the airline staff to report any instances of "any improper behaviour on board to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to be resolved".

In a letter to Air India employees, the CEO stated that timely action is necessary against those who don't follow the flight rules.

Campbell said, "This week has, 'regrettably', been dominated by media headlines of which you are no doubt familiar. The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress."

He reiterated the importance of reporting untoward incidents onboard flights to authorities, even if the crew believes it has been resolved. (ANI)

