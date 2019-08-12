Air India has already conquered this frontier in 2007 when a Boeing 777 flew over the polar region under the command of Captain Amitabh Singh.
Air India has already conquered this frontier in 2007 when a Boeing 777 flew over the polar region under the command of Captain Amitabh Singh.

Air India's first direct flight to America through North Pole from Aug 15

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Air India is going to offer non-stop flights between India and North America to passengers using the existing North Polar routes for commercial air operations starting August 15.
"Air India is in a unique position to offer non-stop flights between India and North America. In our constant endeavor to conserve fuel, reduce travel times, improve aircraft utility and reduce carbon emission, we have flights via the Atlantic and the Pacific on these routes," Air India said in a press release.
"Polar routes between India and North American destinations are yet to be utilized. Situated on opposite sides of the Northern Hemisphere, India and North America would benefit immensely by using existing North Polar Routes for commercial air operations," the public carrier added.
The inaugural revenue flight over the polar region on August 15 will be piloted by Captain Rajneesh Sharma and Captain Digvijay Singh.
Speaking about the challenges airline carriers face while flying over the North pole, the release said: "These routes offer unique opportunities, but also present unique challenges. Area of magnetic unreliability, limited choice for diversion alternate airports, solar radiation, fuel freezing, passenger and aircraft retrieval in case of diversion are some of the specific factors, which require active mitigation to ensure equivalent levels of safety."
However, this will not be the first Air India flight over the North Pole, as in 2007 a Boeing 777 aircraft with Captain Amitabh Singh as the pilot had set the milestone with a flight from Seattle to New Delhi.

"Air India has already conquered this frontier in 2007 when a Boeing 777 flew over the polar region under the command of Captain Amitabh Singh, the present Director, Operations. Upon taking delivery of the brand new aircraft, he flew the aircraft over the North Pole from Seattle to New Delhi, becoming the first Indian pilot to do so," it added.
The required permissions have been obtained from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States for the flight.
The release also stated about expected savings and reduction in carbon emissions per flight due to airlines taking the route above the North Pole.
"The fuel savings are expected to be in the region of 2000 kgs to 7000 kgs on these routes with the resultant decrease in carbon emission of 6000 kg to 21000 kg, per flight. This is part of the initiatives of the Fuel Conservation Committee set up by the Director Operations," it read. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:02 IST

Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates people, admin of J-K for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday congratulated the people and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring peaceful Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:00 IST

Media will always be free during BJP rule: Javadekar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said on Monday there will be complete freedom to the media under the BJP government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:51 IST

Security beefed up across Red fort ahead of August 15

Delhi (India) Aug 12 (ANI): Ahead of August 15 celebrations, the security measures have been intensified, in and around Delhi's Red fort here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:45 IST

Telangana CM KCR renames barrages, pump houses of Kaleswaram project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday decided to name Anantagiri reservoir and Pump House as Annapurna Reservoir. While the names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar remain the same.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:44 IST

Maharashtra floods: Fadnavis thanks Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed gratitude to Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for contributing Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:43 IST

Jakhar extends support to Ravidas community, assures support for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Punjab unit Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday extended his party's support to Ravidas community, while appealing them to ensure the common people are not adversely impacted as a result of their protests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:42 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits out at MP govt over law and order in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government alleging failure of law and order in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:36 IST

Namaz offered in Kondapalli, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar on the...

Kondapalli (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Special namaz was offered at Hazarat Syed Shah Bukhari Baba Masjid at Kondapalli on Monday on the occasion of Bakrid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:33 IST

Dr Sarabhai's vision continues to drive Indian space programme:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, father of India's space programme, on his 100th birth anniversary and said his vision continues to drive Indian space programme even today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:27 IST

All forces in J and K working with coordination, bonhomie: CRPF

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday denied reports of "rifts" among Indian security forces deployed in Kashmir and stated that together the security forces are "working with coordination and bonhomie".

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:20 IST

DTC suspends operation of Delhi-Lahore bus from Aug 12

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after Pakistan suspended the bus service between Delhi and Lahore, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday said that it was unable to send bus from today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:07 IST

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected Meppadi in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited Meppadi area in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad to take stock of the situation in the flood-affected areas.

Read More
iocl