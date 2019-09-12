Air India's Operations Director de-rostered for flying low-fuel plane

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Captain Amitabh Singh, Air India's Director of Operations was on Thursday put off-roaster over in an incident wherein he allegedly flew a flight which was low on fuel, concerned officials said.

A Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told ANI that Singh has been put off-roaster pending investigation. On September 7, He had operated AI-302 Delhi-Sydney flight on low fuel and has failed to provide a reason for it before DGCA, the official informed.

"We are investigating the matter and based on the outcome, will take further action," the DGCA official said.

As the Director of Operations, Singh heads all the pilots of the airline.

Air India has refused to comment on the matter. (ANI)