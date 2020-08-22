Air Intelligence Unit Kannur seizes 1357 gm gold from passenger

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kannur seized 1357 grams gold from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, said on Saturday.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur seized 1357 grams gold in compound form valued at Rs 60.26 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on flight G9669. The passenger has been arrested, further investigation is in progress," said the Commissionerate.

Earlier on August 20, AIU of Kannur seized 657-gram gold valued at Rs 30.55 lakhs from another passenger who arrived from Sharjah. (ANI)

