Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kannur seized 657-gram gold valued at Rs 30.55 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday night.
According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the passenger has been arrested.
Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)
Air Intelligence Unit Kannur seizes 657 gm gold from passenger
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:04 IST
Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kannur seized 657-gram gold valued at Rs 30.55 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday night.