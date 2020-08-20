Visual of seized gold.
Visual of seized gold.

Air Intelligence Unit Kannur seizes 657 gm gold from passenger

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:04 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kannur seized 657-gram gold valued at Rs 30.55 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday night.
According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the passenger has been arrested.
Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl