Air Intelligence Unit seizes 3.26 kg gold in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 30 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department has allegedly seized 3.26 kilograms of gold, along with seven I-phones and 30 cartons of cigarettes, from eight passengers in five instances in Kozhikode and Kannur International Airports on Wednesday.



"The Air Intelligence Unit seized 2.97 kilograms of gold from Kozhikode International Airport and the rest 290 grams seized from Kannur International Airport from the eight passengers. The seven passengers were returning from Sharjah in Air Arabia flight whereas one passenger was from Dubai," said Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

