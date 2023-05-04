Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Air Staff. He will be in charge of the modernisation of the force, officials said.

As the deputy chief, he will be looking after new procurements in Indian Air Force and also the acquisitions to be made for the service under the emergency powers.



The Indian Air Force is presently looking at major acquisitions including the induction of new fighter aircraft like the LCA Mark1A, LCA Mark 2 and Advanced Medium Combat aircraft from the domestic industry.

He was earlier posted as the Senior Air Staff Officer in the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in 1986, Dixit has been part of the modernisation and Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive in Indian Air Force during his earlier stints in the air headquarters. (ANI)

