Air Marshal B Suresh takes charge of IAF's Western Command

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Air Marshal B Suresh on Friday took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the crucial Western Air Command, an official statement said.

Prior to this, he was heading the Southern Air Command.

On December 13, 1980, Air Marshal Suresh was commissioned as a fighter pilot into the Air Force.

In another appointment, Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as the Air Officer Personnel of the Indian Air Force at the Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan.

He was Director-General Air Operations during the Balakot aerial strikes in February this year. (ANI)

