New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Air Marshal">Air Marshal HS Arora has been appointed the Vice Chief of Indian Air Force. He will succeed Air Marshal">Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria who will take over as the Chief of Air Staff on September 30.
The Cente on September 19 appointed Air Marshal">Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria the next chief of the India Air Force (IAF). Bhadauria, who is currently Vice Chief of Air Staff, will take over the charge as the Chief of Air Staff after his predecessor and the incumbent IAF Chief BS Dhanoa retires on September 30.
Meanwhile, Air Marshal">Air Marshal B Suresh has been appointed as Western Air Commander of the Air Force. He will succeed Kargil war hero Air Marshal">Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar on October 31.
Prior to being appointed the Vice Chief of Air Staff, Bhadauria was heading IAF's Bengaluru-based Training Command. As the Deputy Chief, he was the chairman of the Indian negotiating team for the 36 Rafale combat aircraft deal with France.
Bhadauria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Air Force on June 15, 1980, with the 'Sword of Honour.' (ANI)
Air Marshal HS Arora appointed IAF Vice Chief
ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:08 IST
New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Air Marshal">Air Marshal HS Arora has been appointed the Vice Chief of Indian Air Force. He will succeed Air Marshal">Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria who will take over as the Chief of Air Staff on September 30.