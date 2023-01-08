Air Marshal J Chalapati lauds 33 Squadron on completion of 60 years of glorious service

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 (ANI): Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command, Indian Air Force, Air Marshal J Chalapati, on Sunday lauded the 33 Squadron for their glorious efforts in various operations and yeoman service rendered towards humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and aid to civil authority.

Chalapati, who visited 33 Squadron at the Air Force Station Sulur in Coimbatore, in his address He urged the air warriors to continue doing their best and complimented all the personnel and families on the occasion the of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Squadron.

"The Air Marshal addressed all the air warriors and applauded the Squadron for their glorious efforts in various operations and yeoman service rendered towards human assistance and disaster relief and aid to civil authority," the official statement from defence wing reads.

The 33 Squadron" is of AN 32 Transport Aircrafts, called as "Soaring Storks".

The 33 Squadron at the Air Force Station Sulur in Coimbatore on Monday will complete 60 years of its glorious service to the nation.



It would be celebrating its 60 years of raising day on Monday.

The Air Marshal was received by Air Commodore Rahul Gupta, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Sulur.

The Air Marshal was presented with an impressive Guard of Honour by air warriors on his arrival. The Coimbatore City Police Ceremonial Band also participated in the Guard of Honour. (ANI)

