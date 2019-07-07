Air Marshal R D Mathur visits Air Force station in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 6 (ANI): Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Shillong-based Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal R D Mathur visited Air Force Station situated in Borjhar locality in Guwahati.

He was accompanied by his wife Shipra Mathur, President Air Force Wives Welfare Association(AFWWA) (Regional) on Friday.

The AOC-in-C was received by Air Commodore Venkat T Mare, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Borjhar and his wife Sudarshana Mare.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the AOC-in-C followed by introductions to other Officers of the station.

The AOC-in-C also witnessed a demonstration on Stress and Moving Target Firing at the Range.

Mathur appreciated all the Air Warriors for their dedication and executing their task with efficiency.

Shipra Mathur also visited various welfare ventures operated by the AFWWA of the station and meet and interacted with the Sanginis. (ANI)

