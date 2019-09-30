Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa with the new IAF Chief of Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa with the new IAF Chief of Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria takes over as new IAF chief from BS Dhanoa

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Monday took over as the 26th chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, who demitted office on his superannuation, on Monday.
Earlier on September 19, the Central government had appointed Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria the next chief of the India Air Force (IAF).
Bhadauria, who was serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, was earlier heading IAF's Bengaluru-based Training Command. As the Deputy Chief, he was the chairman of the Indian negotiating team for the 36 Rafale combat aircraft deal with France.
Bhadauria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Air Force on June 15, 1980, with the 'Sword of Honour.'
He went on to hold several important positions such as Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Senior Air Staff Officer at the Central Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff from January 2016 to February 28, 2017.
Bhadauria served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Southern Air Command from March 1, 2017. He took over as the chief of Bengaluru-based Training Command on August 1, 2018.
Earlier today, prior to demitting his post as the Chief of Air Staff on superannuation, Dhanoa visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi to pay tributes to the defence personnel who had given up their lives in service of the nation. (ANI)

