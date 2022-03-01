Air Marshal S Prabhakaran assume charge as IAF's Western Air Command

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran assumed command of the Indian Air Force's Western Command headquartered in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Air Marshal is a graduate of the National Defence Academy, Pune and was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot on 22 December 1983. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi. An experienced MiG-21 pilot and a category 'A' qualified flying instructor, Air Marshal Prabhakaran has nearly 5000 hours of flying experience.



In a service career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments. These include command of two flying stations and IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT).



He has served as Directing Staff at DSSC, Commandant of the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Defence Attache at the Indian Mission at Cairo, Egypt, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Intelligence [ACAS (Int)], Director General (Inspection & Safety) and Senior Air Staff Officer of the Gandhinagar based South Western Air Command.



He was Commandant of the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad prior to taking over the present appointment.

The Air Officer is a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

Air Marshal S Prabhakaran succeeds Air Marshal Amit Dev who superannuated on 28 Feb 22 after more than 39 years of distinguished service in IAF. (ANI)

