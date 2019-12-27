Air Marshal SK Ghotia praises Number 29 squadron for playing key role in safeguarding nation's skies since its inception

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Air Marshal SK Ghotia, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, South Western Air Command on Friday appreciated the Number 29 squadron for playing a key role in safeguarding the nation's skies since its inception and also expressed his sorrow over the phasing out of potent MiG-27s from the service.

Speaking at the decommissioning ceremony of MiG-27s, the Air Marshal said, "I am happy that activities are being conducted in a befitting manner and slightly unhappy because one of our potent aircraft, the MiG-27 has been phased out of service today."

Recalling the history of Number 29 Squadron since its inception on March 10, 1958, at Air Force Station Halwara with Toofani aircraft to the up-gradation of MiG-27 in 2006, the Air Marshal said, "Since its inception in 1958, the Scorpions have played a key role in safeguarding the skies of the nation. Professionalism and enthusiasm have been their hallmark and they have always lived up to the squadron motto -- Sadaiv Sachet."

IAF on Friday decommissioned the MiG-27 fighters after a ceremony at AFS Jodhpur.

The Air Marshal recalled with gratitude and paid homage to the immense sacrifices made by the brave members of the squadron during the past 61 years.

Stressing that MiG-27s have been at the frontline of IAF strike fleet since 1985, he also outlined that it proved its worth in Kargil conflict. (ANI)

