Air Marshal SK Ghotia takes over as AOC-in-C of South Western Air Command

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Marshal SK Ghotia on Tuesday took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command.
He had handed over the command of Headquarters Training Command, IAF, in Bengaluru on Monday.
Air Marshal Ghotia, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy was commissioned in the fighter stream of Indian Air Force in December 1981. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor with around 3000 hours of flying experience on fighter and trainer aircraft and more than 1000 hours of instructional experience.
The Air Marshal has held various appointments which include Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Operations Officer of a fighter base and Station Commander of a Forward Air Base in South Western region. He has also served in a number of Staff appointments which include Director Intelligence at Air Headquarters, Ops 1A of Western Air Command, Principal Director Training (Flying) at Air HQs, Air Attache at Embassy of India, Paris, Air Officer Commanding COBRA Group and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Intelligence) at Air HQs.
He has undergone the Air Staff Course and also served as a Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College Wellington. He has undergone the Higher Air Command Course at College of Air Warfare where he stood First. His academic qualifications are BSc, MSc and MPhil.
Prior to assuming the present appointment, he was Senior Air Staff Officer of Training Command. During his tenure as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, he brought in many innovative changes to improve the quality of training of Indian Air Force personnel alongside improving the quality of life not only in Training Command Campus but in all the Stations under Training Command.
He was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2007 and Commendations by Chief of Air Staff in 1998 as well as by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command in 1994. (ANI)

