Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief visits Jammu frontline base

Jammu(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Western Air Command visited the frontline airbase in Jammu on Wednesday and lauded the focussed efforts put in by the station in maintaining proficiency all roles envisaged.



As per an official release, on arrival at the base in Jammu, the AOC-in-C was received by Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu, who apprised him of the operational readiness of the base and its ability to undertake the assigned operational tasks under their command.

"The AOC-in-C also met and interacted with air warriors of the station and its lodger units during the course of his visit. He lauded the focussed efforts put in by the station in maintaining proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence," it said. (ANI)

