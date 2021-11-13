Air pollution causes increase in number of patients with respiratory problems coming to LNJP Hospital

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Owing to the increase in air pollution levels after Diwali, the number of patients with respiratory problems coming to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) has increased, said LNJP Managing Director Dr Suresh Kumar on Saturday.

"Increased level of pollution in Delhi is a matter of concern. Due to this, elderly people and children are facing a lot of problems, especially the ones with breathing issues and those who have been infected with COVID-19. Since Diwali, there has been an increase of 10 to 15 per cent in the number of patients coming to the hospital, including those with breathing issues. Our emergency and OPD wards are receiving a lot of patients with breathing issues, a lot of them with dipping levels of oxygen. We had to provide nebulisation to many patients. This also includes an increase in the number of child patients with asthma, breathing problems and allergies," Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said the level of PM 2.5 particles is very high in and around Delhi. "It causes chest infection, irritation and other breathing issues," he added.

He said that increasing levels of PM 2.5 particles could enable the COVID-19 virus to stay in the environment for longer than its usual surviving period of five to seven hours.

"It has been proven in studies too. Pollution has caused six million premature deaths worldwide. It affects life expectancy and quality of life. It affects lungs, brain and overall health, as per WHO," Kumar added.



He said that parents should be more aware of rising levels of pollution and methods to keep children safe from it and encourage children to wear masks, especially the ones suffering from asthma and allergies.

On being asked about masks to stay safe from pollution, Kumar said to ANI, "A simple three-layer mask can prevent pollution entering your nose and lungs by 65 to 95 per cent."

When asked about a slight rise in COVID-19 cases amid high levels of air pollution, he said, "A marginal level of increase has been witnessed. LNJP currently has six COVID-19 patients, out of which three are from outside Delhi. People are coming to Delhi from other states. They are not following COVID appropriate behaviour thinking that the pandemic is over. It is not over yet. We need to be careful."

Kumar informed ANI that LNJP hospital currently has around 38 confirmed dengue patients and 40 suspected patients.

"Number of new patients admitted in last two-three days has decreased as compared to earlier. As per our previous experiences, cases will decrease in seven to ten days as the temperature is decreasing. This reduces the breeding of mosquitoes. Most of our patients are recovering though two are critical," he added. (ANI)

