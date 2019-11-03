Air Pollution: Centre deploys 300 teams, focus on 7 Industrial cluster in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): In the backdrop of increasing air pollution levels leading to an emergency-like situation in NCR, the centre has deployed 300 teams in the national capital to tackle the menace with special focus on seven Industrial Clusters and major traffic corridors in the NCR.

The Centre informed that similar arrangements have also been made by Punjab and Haryana and necessary machinery has been provided in the states. The Centre has also asked the neighbouring states to reduce fire incidents and dust levels due to adverse meteorological conditions in the last three days.

On Sunday, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi through video-conferencing. The meeting reviewed the situation arising out of stubble burning, construction activities, burning of wastes and industrial and vehicular pollution

The Chief Secretaries of these States have been asked to monitor the situation in various districts of their respective states on a 24x7 basis. Also, the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation on a daily basis.

Principal Secretary to PM had earlier reviewed the situation on October 24. A series of meetings have taken place for the necessary preparation, including one meeting by the Cabinet Secretary on this subject (air pollution), on October 4.

The National capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from past few weeks. The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the dipping air quality. (ANI)