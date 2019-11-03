Representative Image
Representative Image

Air Pollution: Centre deploys 300 teams, focus on 7 Industrial cluster in Delhi-NCR

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): In the backdrop of increasing air pollution levels leading to an emergency-like situation in NCR, the centre has deployed 300 teams in the national capital to tackle the menace with special focus on seven Industrial Clusters and major traffic corridors in the NCR.
The Centre informed that similar arrangements have also been made by Punjab and Haryana and necessary machinery has been provided in the states. The Centre has also asked the neighbouring states to reduce fire incidents and dust levels due to adverse meteorological conditions in the last three days.
On Sunday, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi through video-conferencing. The meeting reviewed the situation arising out of stubble burning, construction activities, burning of wastes and industrial and vehicular pollution
The Chief Secretaries of these States have been asked to monitor the situation in various districts of their respective states on a 24x7 basis. Also, the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the situation on a daily basis.
Principal Secretary to PM had earlier reviewed the situation on October 24. A series of meetings have taken place for the necessary preparation, including one meeting by the Cabinet Secretary on this subject (air pollution), on October 4.
The National capital and its adjoining areas have been covered in a thick blanket of smog due to rising pollution from past few weeks. The situation is such that public health emergency has also been issued by EPCA in the wake of the dipping air quality. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:19 IST

J-K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Sheri Kishtwar,...

Sheri Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Sheri Kishtwar district on Sunday, police officials said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:12 IST

Akhilesh takes on Yogi govt over UPPCL PF scam, questions...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP government over the alleged provident fund (PF) scam in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:12 IST

Maharashtra: Two-year-old female leopard meets with road accident in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A two-year-old female leopard met with a road accident near Pimpri Pendhar on Sunday, as per Pune Forest Department.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:12 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister bats for balanced development in the state

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Arguing for balanced development across Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the per capita income of the state is over Rs 1.98 lakh but there were gaps when one compared between districts.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:52 IST

Two Indian nationals taken into captivity by insurgent group in Myanmar

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two Indian nationals were taken into captivity by an insurgent group called Arakan Army in Myanmar while they were traveling there to work on a road project.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:52 IST

Tis Hazari clash: 6 FIRs registered

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two more cases have been registered in Saturday's clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court here on Sunday taking the total number of FIRs in the case to six. Both these cases have been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) on the basis of the

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:30 IST

Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge, his son Priyank Kharge meet DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge met DK Shivakumar here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:25 IST

J-K: Two drug peddlers held in Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested with drugs in Awantipora on Sunday, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:19 IST

RCEP will turn India into dumping ground for Chinese discards:...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said that India is going to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), which will turn our country into a dumping ground for Chinese and foreign discards and worsen the economic crisis.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:00 IST

Snooping row: Pegasus spyware was bought by government, its...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress party on Sunday took on the Centre over 'snooping' on activists, journalists and political persons, alleging that the government and its agencies bought the spyware 'Pegasus'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:44 IST

550th Parkash Purb: Punjab announces free bus services to visit...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [india], Nov 3 (ANI): The Punjab government will offer free bus service for Sangat coming to visit Sultanpur Lodhi during the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:39 IST

Hope justice prevails, says Kejriwal after visiting lawyers...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited the lawyers who were injured in the clash with the police at Tis Hazari court yesterday and said that he hoped 'justice will prevail'.

Read More
iocl