Air pollution: Delhi Govt's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign extended till Dec 3

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): To deal with the air quality crisis in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the extension of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till December 3 to curb vehicular pollution.

Addressing the media after an 'emergency meeting' called by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, Rai said, "The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days. The second phase of this campaign will commence from November 19 to December 3."

"In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, we (Delhi govt) proposed that Work From Home (WFH) should be implemented in the National Capital Region; construction work should be banned, industries (in NCR) should be shut too," Rai added.

Speaking to ANI, Rai targetted the Centre and said that in its affidavit, the Central government has mentioned both 4 per cent and 35-40 per cent stubble burning contribution to air pollution.

"This should be clarified...How can both be correct? I urge the Environment minister to verify (the data)," Rai said.

The virtual meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries, other officials of states, and environment bodies such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The meeting was scheduled on an urgent basis after the Supreme court intervened and raised concern over the pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining states, ranging between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 396 as it continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category for the third consecutive day today. (ANI)



