Air pollution: Delhi HC pulls up Delhi govt, suggests clutch of measures

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the AAP-led Delhi government and other authorities over increasing air pollution levels in the city and suggested a clutch of measures to bring it down.

A division bench of Justice G S Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that the problem lies in the complete lack of will showed by the authorities to implement the ideas to bring down the levels of air pollution.

The bench suggested a series of measures and said that during the months of October till January no fresh infrastructure should be demolished. It also asked the authorities to take steps to ensure that the building materials are not left uncovered.

To tackle the streamlining of the traffic in the city, it asked the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and other municipal corporations to take necessary steps to deal with encroachment on the roads.

It observed that if its previous orders were followed, the pollution levels would not have been what it is today.

"All the stakeholders including the citizens have to take a proactive role in case we have to make Delhi pollution-free," the bench stated. The matter will now be heard on December 2. (ANI)

