Air Pollution: Haryana shuts schools in four districts adjoining Delhi

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI): In view of the increasing air pollution, the Haryana Government on Friday ordered the closure of all the schools in the four districts adjoining Delhi till further orders, informed the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department.



"In view of the increasing air pollution, the Haryana Government has ordered the closure of all the schools in the districts of Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad, Jhajjar adjoining Delhi till further orders. Along with this, the government has also issued necessary guidelines regarding construction work and use of generator sets," the Department said in a Tweet in Hindi.

"All schools in the four NCR districts of Haryana adjoining NCT of Delhi, i.e, Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad, Jhajjar shall remain closed till further orders. There shall be a complete ban on construction activities (except for non-polluting activities like plumbing works, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry and those activities exclusively permitted by Commission on Air Quality Management for NCR and adjoining areas)," said the attachment in the tweet. (ANI)

