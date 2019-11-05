Representative Image
Representative Image

Air pollution slightly less in Delhi, but concerns persist

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The past 24 hours have brought some relief to the people residing in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad as the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category in Delhi-NCR, stated the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
At 9 in the morning today, the overall AQI of Delhi docked at 381, which falls in the 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.
At Dhirpur, the AQI was 271 in the morning, while in Mathura Road area it dipped to 'poor' category at 236. Furthermore, AQI near Chandni Chowk, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 375, 234and 256 respectively.
Locals especially the middle-aged people complained of breathless and fatigue urged the Delhi government to take requisite measures to combat the menace.
"The pollution is increasing in Delhi. The government must do something. My children are also getting affected," said Pramod Sharma, a local while speaking to ANI.
"The government must roll out a policy so that the vehicles can be reduced on roads. I do cycling every day but now in this pollution, it is getting difficult for me. Things will become worse in the future if some actions are not taken," said Javed Ahmad, another local.
Due to a thick blanket of smog, the visibility in the city also dropped affecting the road traffic at major junctions such as Signature Bridge and Akshardham Temple road.
To curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to till November 15, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:38 IST

Agra: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution

Agra (UP) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:14 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire near Kirni sector in Poonch district of the valley.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Mumbai: Poster projecting Aaditya Thackeray as Maha CM installed...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, reading 'My MLA My Chief Minister' has been put up outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:57 IST

TSRTC workers strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: JSP Chief demands compensation for families of...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday demanded the state government to pay compensation to the families of construction workers who have allegedly committed suicide in the wake of current slowdown in the sector due to shortage of sand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:41 IST

Many districts in Gujarat, Maharashtra likely to receive...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that on November 6 and 7, a few places over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Diu and Dadara and Nagar Haveli are likely to receive rainfall due to the formation of extremely severe cyclonic storm MAHA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:20 IST

Andhra Chief Secy transferred; Opposition slams move

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and posted him to the Director-General of AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla, creating ripples among Opposition parties which have slammed the "dictatorial

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:17 IST

Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs' resignation led to BJP govt formation in...

Koppal (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denied any links with the 17 disqualified MLAs, his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa on Monday said BJP came to power in Karnataka due to the legislators and they will not be left behind.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

Bihar to stop using over 15-year-old vehicles; old commercial...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Government vehicles, which are over 15-years-old have been banned across Bihar, while commercial vehicles of the same age will be stopped from plying in Patna and adjacent regions, the state government said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 07:06 IST

BJP leader arrested for TMC leader's murder in East Midnapore

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A BJP leader and his associate have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of a TMC leader in Panskura area here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:59 IST

People gave the right answer to opposition parties in Huzurnagar...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Nov 5 (ANI): Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), according to party's working President KT Rama Rao.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:47 IST

Parties should first focus on ensuring relief to rain-hit...

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said all political parties should first focus on ensuring relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rains rather than mulling over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More
iocl