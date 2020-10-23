Air quality dips to 'very poor' in the national capital

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Air quality deteriorated further with the rise of pollutants in the national capital on Friday morning.

Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 387 in Anand Vihar, 333 in RK Puram, 391 in Rohini, and 390 in Dwarka, all four in the 'very poor' category, as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.



Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted his party's efforts to reduce air pollution in Delhi after inaugurating the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign as part of the Delhi government's 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' (War Against Pollution) initiative on October 21.

"Cars being switched off at red traffic lights can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent. Our government will work to curb internal pollution sources but for external sources like increasing stubble burning, we're requesting Centre and neighbouring states to help," Rai said.

"From October 26, we are starting a big campaign in 70 constituencies of Delhi where awareness drives will be launched to raise awareness regarding air pollution and its solutions for the citizens of Delhi. We will put all our efforts to control internal pollution. I request everyone to collectively participate in our campaign to reduce air pollution and make the environment safe for everyone," the minister added. (ANI)



