Air quality in Delhi dips to 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has dipped into 'very poor' category on Tuesday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Particulate Matter (PM2.5) stands at 329 in the morning around 7.30 am.

"As the weather is persisting cold, the air pollution is also increasing in Delhi, I am having breathing problems, the winters are not same at it used to be, however we are trying our best to survive," said a local at Rajpath.

A thick layer of smog reduced visibility in several areas of the national capital including Mayur Vihar and Akshardham Temple.

"From the last 2-3 days, we have observed sudden change in weather, visibility has become zero", said a morning walker near Mayur Vihar.

"There has been snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, so it has impacted Delhi's weather also," said another local.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and rise in pollution level.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)