Air Quality in Delhi remains in 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'moderate' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality in the national capital slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to the 'moderate' category yesterday. The air quality in the national capital was in the 'satisfactory category' continuously for three days from January 9 to January 11.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)