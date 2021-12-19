Air quality in Delhi slightly improves, moves to 'poor' category

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital has improved to the 'poor' quality on Sunday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 117 in the 'poor' and 193 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the NCR region like Noida and Gurugram are in the 'poor' and 'very poor' category respectively.



The AQI in Noida stands at 283, while AQI in Gurugram stands at 308.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

After a review meeting earlier this week, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders.

However, the schools in the national capital reopened Delhi for classes 6 onwards from Saturday after the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes. (ANI)

