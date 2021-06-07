Air quality over Delhi-NCT likely to remain in moderate category today, tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department said that the air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in the moderate category on Sunday and Monday.



The air quality is likely to deteriorate and crossover from moderate to poor category on June 8, an official statement said.

"The predominant pollutant will be PM10. The strong surface winds are favourable for raising dust locally and transport of dust from nearby region," it added.

IMD urged people to download 'Mausam' application for location-specific forecast and warning, 'Meghdoot' application Agromet advisory and 'Damini' application for lightning warning. (ANI)

