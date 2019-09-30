Representative Image
Representative Image

Air tragedy averted, Goa-Delhi flight makes emergency landing

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:05 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A major air tragedy was averted after a Delhi-bound flight with nearly 200 people on board made an emergency landing at Goa's airport in the early hours of Sunday.
The Indigo flight 6E-336 had taken off from Goa when its pilot detected engine failure, following which the aircraft was forced to turnaround to Goa's Dabolim airport.
"An IndiGo flight 6E 336 (CEO VT-IHC) operating from Goa to Delhi on 29 September 2019 returned to Goa airport due to technical issues in NR 1 engine. As per the laid down SOPs, our pilot landed the aircraft in Goa for inspection. All the passengers were accommodated on other flights to Delhi," the airline said in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:01 IST

West Bengal: Boat with 50 onboard capsizes in Rupnarayan river

Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A boat carrying around 50 passengers sank in Rupnarayan river between Mayachar and Danipur area in east Medinipur, earlier on Monday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:00 IST

SC seeks Centre's response on restoration of internet, landline...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought Centre's response on a PIL seeking direction from the government to immediately restore high-speed internet services and fixed landline phone services across all hospitals and medical establishments in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:00 IST

DRDO testfires land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): DRDO on Monday successfully test fired the land-attack version of 290 km strike range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:55 IST

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on DK Shivakumar's bail plea

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail application of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:16 IST

Tamil resonates across United States: PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Chennai and asserted that he has learned about the diversity of the 'ancient' Tamil language which is resonated across the United States.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:56 IST

Delhi: Police apprehends close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday apprehended a close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan, following a shoot out in south-west Delhi's Dwarka area early morning today.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:54 IST

UP: Jitin Prasada in preventive custody after permission denied...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Monday claimed that he was put under preventive custody after the district administration denied permission to hold a padayatra in support of the Shahjahanpur rape victim.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:51 IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP threatens to 'bury alive' IAS officer

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra on Sunday threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be "buried alive" if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:38 IST

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria takes over as new IAF chief from BS Dhanoa

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Monday took over as the 26th chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, who demitted office on his superannuation, on Monday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:18 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Fresh snow near Manali

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): High mountains at Hanuman Tibba near Manali in Himacha Pradesh were all white due to fresh snowfall in high mountains area even as parts of the state witnessed rainfall on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:11 IST

PM Modi arrives in Chennai to address IIT Madras' 56th...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Chennai to attend the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:33 IST

Bihar: Death toll due to incessant rains, flood rises to 29

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The death toll due to incessant rainfall and flood in different areas of the state has risen to 29, officials said on Monday.

