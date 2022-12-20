Air warrior loses life after injury; family donates organs to help service personnel

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Organs of a newly-wed Corporal from the Indian Air Force who was declared brain dead last week have been successfully transplanted to serving personnel, Army officials said.

Corporal Sachin (27) was last week brought to the Army Research and Referral Hospital (AHRR) with head injuries and despite the best efforts by doctors at the prestigious hospital, he could not be saved.

The Army hospital authorities counselled the young wife and elderly parents of the air warrior to convince them to donate his organs to other serving personnel and help save their lives, Army officials said.



"After counselling his young wife Ms Manisha (22) and parents consented to donate the heart, liver, lungs, both kidneys and the cornea to give several patients a new lease of life," officials said.

The lungs of the deceased officer were allocated to Medanta Hospital and transported via the green corridor in the national capital. One kidney was allocated to AIIMS whil the heart, liver, another kidney and both cornea were used for patients undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital.

"All the organs were successfully transplanted to serving personnel," Army officials said.

This year AHRR has already performed nine heart transplants, four liver transplants and numerous kidney transplants. (ANI)

