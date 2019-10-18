Air Wing cadet contingent of All India Vayu Sainik camp 2019 felicitated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): 37 Air Wing Cadets of Karnataka and Goa National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, which includes 24 boys and 13 girls, who participated and finished at the fourth position in the All India Vayu Sainik Camp 2019 were felicitated on their return to Bengaluru.

The All India Vayu Sainik Camp 2019 (AIVSC 2019), a highly esteemed National level Competition for 600 Air Wing cadets of 17 Directorates of NCC across the country, was held at Jodhpur, Rajasthan from October 5 to 15.

The young cadets were given a fitting welcome in Bengaluru today by Colonel Raju Ranjan, Officiating Deputy Director General (DDG) along with the officers and staff of Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate.

The Officiating DDG in his felicitation speech at SJES Educational Institutions, Old Madras Road, Medahalli complimented the cadets on their excellent performance in all the events and exhorted them to pass on the valuable lessons learnt during the camp, including those of leadership, camaraderie and discipline to the youth of the state.

The AIVSC is the apex aviation training centre in NCC and is designed to expose the cadets to a strenuous military way of life, in addition to rousing their competitive spirits by pitting them against their peers in a number of aviation-related disciplines such as Microlight Flying, Aero Modelling, Skeet Shooting, .22 Rifle Firing, Drill and written tests in various subjects. Apart from these competitions, the cadets also got an opportunity to fly in an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter and visit various places of interest in and around Jodhpur.

After 10 days of gruelling camp life and competitions, the cadets of the directorate stood fourth overall, secured the first position in Firing and Health and Hygiene and third position in Flying event.

In addition, the team bagged various individual awards and medals with CWO Darshana Kataria and Cadet Yashraj Patil shining in Flying, Cadet Mansi Hongekar bagging the gold in Skeet Shooting and Cadet Sanskruti Patil, Cadet Raghavendra and Cadet M Badiger securing the team gold in .22 rifle firing. (ANI)

