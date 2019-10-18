The Air Wing Cadets of Karnataka and Goa directorate were felicitated in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo/ANI
The Air Wing Cadets of Karnataka and Goa directorate were felicitated in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo/ANI

Air Wing cadet contingent of All India Vayu Sainik camp 2019 felicitated in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:00 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): 37 Air Wing Cadets of Karnataka and Goa National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, which includes 24 boys and 13 girls, who participated and finished at the fourth position in the All India Vayu Sainik Camp 2019 were felicitated on their return to Bengaluru.
The All India Vayu Sainik Camp 2019 (AIVSC 2019), a highly esteemed National level Competition for 600 Air Wing cadets of 17 Directorates of NCC across the country, was held at Jodhpur, Rajasthan from October 5 to 15.
The young cadets were given a fitting welcome in Bengaluru today by Colonel Raju Ranjan, Officiating Deputy Director General (DDG) along with the officers and staff of Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate.
The Officiating DDG in his felicitation speech at SJES Educational Institutions, Old Madras Road, Medahalli complimented the cadets on their excellent performance in all the events and exhorted them to pass on the valuable lessons learnt during the camp, including those of leadership, camaraderie and discipline to the youth of the state.
The AIVSC is the apex aviation training centre in NCC and is designed to expose the cadets to a strenuous military way of life, in addition to rousing their competitive spirits by pitting them against their peers in a number of aviation-related disciplines such as Microlight Flying, Aero Modelling, Skeet Shooting, .22 Rifle Firing, Drill and written tests in various subjects. Apart from these competitions, the cadets also got an opportunity to fly in an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter and visit various places of interest in and around Jodhpur.
After 10 days of gruelling camp life and competitions, the cadets of the directorate stood fourth overall, secured the first position in Firing and Health and Hygiene and third position in Flying event.
In addition, the team bagged various individual awards and medals with CWO Darshana Kataria and Cadet Yashraj Patil shining in Flying, Cadet Mansi Hongekar bagging the gold in Skeet Shooting and Cadet Sanskruti Patil, Cadet Raghavendra and Cadet M Badiger securing the team gold in .22 rifle firing. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:59 IST

President Kovind meets members of Territorial Army on its 70th...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday interacted with the members of the Territorial Army at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of 70th raising anniversary of the force.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:56 IST

Defence Minister to inaugurate strategic bridge in eastern...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge built between Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:56 IST

Congress did not repeal Article 370 for vote bank politics: Shah

Wani (Maharashtra), [India] Oct 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that Article 370 was troubling Kashmir but the Congress did not repeal it for its "vote bank" politics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:45 IST

Defence Minister addresses Army Commanders, reiterates role of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed the Army Commanders and emphasised on the role of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in synergising the efforts of the three services.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:42 IST

Anup Kumar Singh appointed new DG of National Security Guard

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG), the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:42 IST

Congress leaders kept practicing selfish politics on Article 370: PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress saying that it had practiced the politics which had greatly harmed the country and its leaders had spoken the language of India's adversaries on the government's decision to repeal Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:31 IST

Couple held for series of snatching incidents in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A young couple infamous as the 'Soni Moni' gang was arrested in connection with a series of snatching and stealing incidents in West Delhi, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:17 IST

Punjab CM urges Pakistan PM to withdraw the USD 20 fee imposed...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw the USD 20 fee proposed to be levied by the neighbouring country on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:16 IST

Rajnath Singh gives nod for girls to enter Sainik schools from 2021

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday approved a proposal for admission of girls in Sainik schools across the country for academic session 2021-22, in a phased manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:03 IST

PM Modi doesn't understand economics: Rahul Gandhi

Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the economy, saying that the PM does not understand economics due to which the country is suffering.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:03 IST

Modi knows nothing about economy: Rahul

Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP-led government over economic slowdown alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "knows nothing about economy" and measures like GST, demonetization etc have ruined the economy with poor at the rec

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:00 IST

Mumbai : EC conducts check on Supriya Sule helicopter, nothing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A flying squad of the Election Commission on Friday conducted a check on the helicopter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule at the Mahalaxmi Race Course helipad here.

Read More
iocl