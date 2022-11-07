Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): flight">AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled its take-off and returned to bay due to a technical glitch on Sunday, an official said.
An AirAsia India spokesperson said, "AirAsia India regrets the inconvenience to guests caused due to the delay." (ANI)
AirAsia India flight i5-1427 aborts take-off
ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2022 21:44 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): flight">AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled its take-off and returned to bay due to a technical glitch on Sunday, an official said.