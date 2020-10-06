Aircraft take part in full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Several squadrons of the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in the full-dress rehearsal of the IAF Day Parade at Hindon Air Force Station on Tuesday.

The full-dress rehearsals are being held ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8.

Dhruv Advanced light helicopters (ALH), team Sarang, several fighter aircraft, including Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas took part in the activities earlier today.

The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft was also on display during the full dress rehearsal.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)