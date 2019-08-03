Representative image
Representative image

Airfares soar on flights out of Srinagar

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 : Airfares for flights from Srinagar this weekend have shot up to abnormally high levels after the Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory urging pilgrims to curtail their Amarnath Yatra and return as soon as possible.
For a one-way direct flight from Srinagar to Delhi, even low-cost airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia are charging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 22,000, according to travel portals. The normal rates generally hover around Rs 3,000.
Similarly, from Srinagar to Jammu, the current flight rates are around Rs 16,000. Other places like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur also witnessed a jump in airfares ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 19,000.
Web portals of several airlines with flights from Srinagar on Saturday and Sunday showed that all virtually all seats have been sold with just a few remaining.
"Everyone is tense and in a panic mode. We had to pay Rs 12,000 per person for flying to Delhi from Srinagar," said a passenger Riya Khandelwal.
Khandelwal had to cut short her Amarnath Yatra following an advisory issued by the state government.
Aniket, another passenger, said: "We completed the Amarnath Yatra. The moment we touched down at Pahalgam at around 4:30 to 5 pm, we were told by officials from Amarnath Shrine Board and CRPF to leave Kashmir as early as possible."
"We then tried to book a cab. There is a rule there that they do not allow cabs to leave to Srinagar after 2 pm due to security reasons. There was a lot of confusion. There was no one to guide us. Fortunately, we got a cab for Srinagar and we reached there after three to four hours," he said.
Stressing that the atmosphere is not good, Aniket further said: "We then booked a morning flight (to Delhi) and reached here finally. Prices are extremely high. My friends and relatives were tensed and kept on calling us."
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.
Soon after DGCA's directions, airlines made announcements to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to/from Srinagar.
Yesterday, a joint press conference was addressed by the Army and police forces in which details of the weapons and ammunition recovered in the Amarnath Yatra route was given.
They also said that terrorists from Pakistan were planning to launch an attack on Amarnath Yatra, after receiving credible inputs.
The state government had then issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. "Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic," a notice from the Home Secretary and the Divisional Commissioner had said.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:52 IST

Shopian encounter: One more terrorist killed

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One more terrorist was gunned down by security forces during an exchange of fire that started in the early hours of Friday in Pandoshan village of the Shopian district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:39 IST

Pak govt and army were planning to execute lone-wolf attacks on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Both Pakistan establishment and Pakistani Army were planning to execute "lone-wolf" attacks for disrupting the Amarnath Yatra, which was called off midway on Friday, top sources in government have said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:38 IST

Goa: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urges government to stop...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Saturday urged administrative officers of Goa to make efforts to create awareness to stop the denigration of the National Flag.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:30 IST

Tamil Nadu: 2000 kilogram of fruits offered to Goddess

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Mahali Amman Temple here has been decorated with 2000 kilograms of fruits on the occasion of Aadi festival on Friday to receive good monsoon rain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:28 IST

Agusta Westland Case: ED files reply on witness alleging harassment

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has submitted a reply in the court against an application filed by a witness in Agusta Westland money laundering case seeking court-monitored probe. Singh had alleged harassment by ED.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:15 IST

Instead of providing security, govt asking Amarnath pilgrims,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday criticised Jammu and Kashmir administration for instead of providing security to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims, asking them to cut short their stay in the state, keeping in view the "latest intelligence inputs of terror threats."

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:13 IST

Parents of minor girl accuse teacher of abuse, authorities refute charges

West Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Parents of a minor girl studying in the first standard of a government primary school have accused a teacher of the school of abusing their child, a charge that has been refuted by District Administration Officer after looking into the c

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:05 IST

Kerala: Journalist killed in road mishap involving IAS officer,...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A Kerala-based journalist on Saturday was killed after a speeding car driven by an IAS officer rammed into his bike in Thiruvananthapuram, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:03 IST

7 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sitagota jungle under Bagnadi Police Station here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:01 IST

Disqualified K'tka MLA meets Yediyurappa, says have full faith in CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Dr K Sudhakar, one of the MLAs who were recently disqualified from Karnataka assembly after they resigned from Congress met with state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday and stated that he has faith in the latter that he will release grants for pendin

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:37 IST

After Amarnath , Machail Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] (Aug) 3: A day after Amarnath Yatra was curtailed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the backdrop of the alleged terrorist threat, the 'Machail Yatra' to Goddess Durga shrine in Kishtwar district has also been suspended.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Maldives former vice-prez deported after govt rejects his asylum request

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Former vice president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, who was detained here after entering India without valid documents, has been deported to his country, port authorities said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl