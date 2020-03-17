New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the test for airmen's recruitment earlier scheduled from March 19-23 has been postponed tentatively to the last week of April.
Indian Air Force (IAF) spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee said: "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled test for Airmen recruitment (01/2020) planned to be held in 86 cities from March 19 -23 has been postponed tentatively to the last week of April this year."
A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.
The government has decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres. (ANI)
Airmen recruitment test postponed in view of COVID-19 pandemic
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:13 IST
