Airports in Gujarat to resume normal flight operations: AAI

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that airports that were shut as a precautionary step due to Cyclone Vayu will resume normal flight operations at their respective times.

"Kandla and Keshod airports will resume normal flight operations from 12 midnight today. Normal flight operations will resume at Bhavnagar airport from 6 am on Friday. Normal flight operations to resume at Diu and Porbandar airports (Gujarat) from 10 am tomorrow," AAI said after reviewing the status of its airport in the state.

Earlier in the day, the AAI said that no damage to airport infrastructure or facilities has been reported in Gujarat and the "effect of Cyclone Vayu is milder at most of the airports".

India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "VSCS 'VAYU' moved northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph located near latitude 20.9degN and longitude 69.0degE over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 100 km south-southwest of Porbandar. It will move west-northwestwards skirting Saurashtra coast."

Cyclone Vayu which was going to make landfall here on Thursday has changed course and moved towards Oman, according to officials. (ANI)

