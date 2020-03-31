Airtel extends pre-paid validity for customers till April 17

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Bharti Airtel on Monday extended the pre-paid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17. The company will also credit an additional Rs 10 of talk time in the pre-paid accounts amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Airtel has extended the pre-paid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17th, 2020. All these customers will continue to get incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted," read an official statement.

Airtel will also credit an additional Rs 10 of talk time in the pre-paid accounts of all these 80 million customers to enable them to make calls or send SMS and therefore stay connected with their loved ones.

The statement highlighted that these benefits will be available to users in the next 48 hours.

"In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of Covid-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lock-down," Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said. (ANI)

