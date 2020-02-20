Airtel will pay dues before March 17, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday assured the government that Airtel would comply with the Supreme Court order and pay the dues before March 17.

Mittal also met Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the day.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "I have assured the government that we will comply with the Supreme Court judgment and pay the dues before March 17." (ANI)

