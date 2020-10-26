Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan in Lucknow makes arrangement for online Dussehra viewing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Devotees in Lucknow are set to celebrate a virtual Dussehra tonight amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as workers at the Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan hustle to finish preparations for the main event - the burning of Ravan's effigy.

According to Harish Chandra Aggarwal, president of the Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan, arrangements have been made so that people can view the celebration from their homes.



"Preparations are nearly complete and the Ravan effigy is ready. We are not allowed to organise a gathering of more than 200 people due to COVID-19, so we have made arrangements for people to witness the program from home. The program will be the exact same, except this time, the celebration will come home to them, rather than the other way round," Aggarwal said.

This year, the burning of the 71-foot Ravan effigy will symbolise the burning of the coronavirus.

"Usually, we set up a 121-foot effigy. This year, however, it will be about 71 feet. Ravan will represent the evil virus and we will set it on fire at 7 pm today," he added. (ANI)

