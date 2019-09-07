West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file pic)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file pic)

AITYC leaders to visit villages across West Bengal as part of "Didi Ke Bolo" initiative

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:06 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Following the footsteps of Trinamool Congress MLAs more than 100 leaders of All India Trinamool Youth Congress (AITYC) will visit over 100 villages and wards all across the state to increase the outreach of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme which intends to address public grievances.
Banerjee on July 29 launched a campaign to address public grievances. The state government unveiled a website and provided a number, through which people can register their complaints.
"We are starting this campaign in order to directly communicate with people and address their grievances. Besides, in the upcoming 100 days, over 1000 party workers and delegates will visit several villages in the state, stay there for a night and meet people over there in order to listen to their problems and address them directly," said Mamata Banerjee while launching the campaign.
On the other hand, BJP had claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is a copy of BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' initiative. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:29 IST

Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): In Uttar Pradesh police personnel found violating traffic rules will now have to pay double the penalty corresponding to that offence under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:23 IST

Mega food park inaugurated in Telangana

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday inaugurated the first mega food park at Telangana's Lakkampally village in Nizamabad District on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:55 IST

'Vikram' hasn't crashed, communication channel between orbiter...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former ISRO Director D Sasikumar on Saturday said that the communication loss with "Vikram" lander may not have been due to crash-landing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:36 IST

Setting example of communal harmony, Muslim man has been...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, a Muslim man in Hyderabad has been oraganising the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi for last 15 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:02 IST

Nation stands by ISRO following communication loss with 'Vikram'

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked mixed reactions from netizens, with people expressing faith that the space agency will bounce back soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:15 IST

Bengaluru: PM Modi to address nation from ISRO Control Centre today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from ISRO Control Centre here on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:14 IST

Country is proud of ISRO: President Kovind hails scientists for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) scientists for their "exemplary commitment and courage" during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:54 IST

Every Indian is proud: Amit Shah lauds ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Amid uncertainty over Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander which lost communication with the ground station, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that ISRO's achievement with the spacecraft so far has made every Indian proud.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:40 IST

ISRO has done incredible work: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the team at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:39 IST

ISRO's press conference called off after communication lost with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Amidst ambiguity over the status of Vikram lander, Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday called off its planned press conference.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:32 IST

This is what PM Modi said, when a student asked for tips to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): When a student present at the ISRO Centre here urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him tips to become the President of India, the former jovially asked him why doesn't he aim to become the Prime Minister instead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:10 IST

Aim big; don't let disappointment come in way: PM Modi to students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Even as the 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan 2 lost communication with the ground station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students present at the ISRO Centre here to "aim big in life and never let disappointment enter in the way of achieving goals"

Read More
iocl