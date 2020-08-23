AIU seizes 500 grams of gold at Kozhikode airport

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], August 23 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 500 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah on Saturday.

The 24-carat gold was hidden inside an iron box before it was detected by the AIU.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Kozhikode seized 500 grams of 24-carat gold from a passenger arrived from Jeddah, yesterday. The gold was concealed inside an iron box in the checked-in baggage of the passenger," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive).

On Saturday, AIU of Kannur had seized 1,357 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah. (ANI)

