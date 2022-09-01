AIUDF chief accuses BJP of targeting Muslims, mosques

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 1 (ANI): AIUDF Chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday said that ahead of the 2024 general election, BJP and RSS are targeting Muslims, Madrasas and mosques.

"Attacks on Muslims, Madrasas, Mosques have been increasing ahead of 2024 general election. They think that their votes will be increased if their targets to Muslims will increase. It's their job to scare Muslims ahead of the 2024 election. BJP has needed Muslims votes to retain power in 2024. So, their attacks on Muslims are increasing, so that, the feared Muslims vote for them," Badruddin Ajmal said.

Ajmal further said that this type of attacks may be increased in coming days.



In an exclusive interview with ANI, Badruddin Ajmal said that BJP-RSS are now scared of losing the election in the coming days.

Talking about the Assam government's action against Madrasas in the state, Badruddin Ajmal said that, this type of action is not acceptable.

"We will not support to demolish Madrasa. Apart from religious education, general education is also taught in the Madrasa. If it is needed we will move to the Supreme Court against it. If any bad element is there, the government should take strong action against a bad element, we will not oppose it. But demolishing Madrasas is not acceptable," Ajmal said.

"It is the duty of the government to prove the Jihad, terror link with the arrested person. It's not our duty. If the government has gotten any evidence against any person, the government can take action against that person. But, demolishing Madrasas is not acceptable. Madrasas have a great contribution to making the country independent. The Ulamas of these Madrasas had driven the British out of here. The people of Madrasas had made Gandhi Ji the Gandhi. Don't ignore these Madrasas," Ajmal said.

The AIUDF Chief denied any connection with the Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madrasa at Kabaitary Part-IV village under Jogighopa police station in Bongaigaon district which was demolished by the Bongaigaon district administration, with the NGO Markazul Ma'arif. (ANI)

