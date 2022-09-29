AIUDF removes Md Farhad Ali from all party responsibilities due to PFI links

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 28 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has removed its Barpeta district committee general secretary Md Farhad Ali from all responsibilities held in the party following his reported involvement with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and subsequent arrest.

Notably, Farhad Ali was arrested by the Assam police on Tuesday in an operation against PFI in various districts of the state.

Assam police arrested 26 people linked with PFI from eight districts of the state on Tuesday.

Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police told ANI that several people have been detained by police in various districts.

Hitesh Ch. Roy, Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district said that the Kamrup District Police on Tuesday detained four persons linked with PFI from the Nagarbera area. "Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district," Hitesh Ch. Roy said.



Out of them, police arrested 10 persons from Goalpara district, 5 from Kamrup (Rural) district, 3 from Dhubri district, 2 each from Barpeta and Baksa district, and one each from Karimganj, Udalguri and Darrang district.

However, after several searches, raids and arrests, the Centre on Tuesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI), and its associates or affiliates or fronts, as an unlawful association with immediate effect for five years, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country," said the government notification.

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an "unlawful association".

Following the ban on the PFI, the Kerala state general secretary of the outfit Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that the organisation has been dissolved.

"All PFI members and the public are informed that the PFI has been dissolved. MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organization accepts the decision," said Sattar. (ANI)

