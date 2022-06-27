Aizwal-based Youth Association to deliver drinking water to Assam flood-affected victims

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], June 26 (ANI): As Assam is affected due to floods, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday said that the Central Young Mizo Association are on their way to deliver drinking waters to the neighbouring state.



The Chief Minister said the Mizoram will ensure all possible help.



Taking to Twitter, Zoramthanga wrote "The Central Young Mizo Association are on their way to deliver drinking waters to our neighbouring #AssamFloods2022 victims. The Govt. of Mizoram will ensure all possible help from the end. Mizoram will always be with #Assam in this trying time."



The overall flood situation in Assam has improved but over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue to remain affected due to the natural calamity in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Saturday.

According to ASDMA, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the flood and landslides in the state this year; of which 100 people died in flood alone, while the remaining 17 died due to landslides.

The report also stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam.

The Indian Airforce deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected areas, informed the officials on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar to monitor the flood situation and took stock of the condition of people who have been affected by the flood. (ANI)

