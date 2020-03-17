Ajay Kumar appointed India's High Commissioner to Uganda

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Ajay Kumar has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Uganda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Kumar, a 2001-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the MEA, the ministry said in a statement.

"Shri A. Ajay Kumar (IFS:2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda," the statement read.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

