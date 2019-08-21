Ajay Kumar appointed new Defence Secretary

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the appointment of senior IAS officer Ajay Kumar as the new Defence Secretary.

Kumar, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, is currently serving as the Secretary, Department of Defence Production. He will replace Sanjay Mitra whose term ends on August 23.

IAS officer Subhash Chandra has been appointed the new Secretary, Defence Production in the Defence Ministry. He is presently a Special Secretary in the Department of Defence.

Brij Kumar Agarwal, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed Secretary to the Lokpal in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. (ANI)

