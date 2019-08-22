Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed new Home Secretary

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI) The government on Thursday appointed Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at present Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry, as the next Home Secretary in place of Rajiv Gauba who has will take over as the Cabinet Secretary.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Home Affairs as Home Secretary vice Rajiv Gauba," an official release said.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was the Power Secretary before he was appointed OSD in Home Ministry last month. He will have a two-year term as the Home Secretary.

The government had on Wednesday appointed Gauba, an 1982-batch IAS officer, as the Cabinet Secretary for two years from August 30 or until further orders. He will be OSD in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date he assumes charge till he takes over as the Cabinet Secretary. (ANI)

