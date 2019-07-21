Ajay Maken and Haroon Yusuf (File pic)
Ajay Maken and Haroon Yusuf (File pic)

Ajay Maken, Haroon Yusuf didn't turn up to pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 01:48 IST

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): At times when political leaders, cutting across party lines, are visiting the residence of Sheila Dikshit, for paying their obeisance to the departed Congress leader, some of the prominent faces of the Congress namely Ajay Maken and Haroon Yusuf did not turn up at her residence for paying tribute, though these leaders were reportedly present in the national capital.
It was also marked by the absence of Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and Devender Yadav.
Yusuf was the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Department and Industries Department in the previous cabinet of the Congress Government headed by Sheila Dikshit in Delhi. While Lovely served in her cabinet for 15 years, Yadav is another DPCC working president.
Maken condoled the demise of former Chief Minister saying that it was hard to believe that she is no more.
"Hard to believe -- my mentor and a mother-like figure to me #SheilaDikshit ji is no more. Delhi can never forget her contribution," said Maken in a tweet.
"I will always thankfully remember the way she groomed me as a young politician and granted me valuable learning experience under her guidance! OmShanti," Maken added in his tweet.
Lovely too took to Twitter to express his grief and said, "I am devastated to hear about the passing of Shiela Dikshitji. She was a motherly figure under whose leadership I served Delhi for 15 yrs. I shared a close bond with her. My condolences to her family. Her demise is not only a loss to @INCIndia but to all of Delhi #RIPSheilaDikshit."
On the other hand, Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko called her the "architect of modern Delhi". In the recent past, an internal rift had cropped up between Chacko and Dikshit after she allocated new responsibilities to the three working presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.
Sheila Dikshit, 81, passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. Dikshit died at 3.55 pm at a hospital in Delhi. She is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system.
The Congress stalwart's mortal remains have arrived at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East, and her last rites will take place tomorrow at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.
Dikshit was so far the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998. She was appointed Delhi Congress Committee earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She contested from North East Delhi but lost. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 01:46 IST

Telangana: 26-yr-old murdered, beheaded by brother-in-laws in Nalgonda

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): A 26-year-old person was brutally murdered and beheaded with a sickle by his two brother-in-laws here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 01:10 IST

Red and Orange Alert issued in parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a "Red Alert" for Kasargod district for July 20-21, Idukki district for July 21 and Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram districts for July 22. A Red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to ex

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:44 IST

7 people die in past 2 days due to natural calamities in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): As many as seven people have lost their lives due to natural calamities in the last two days in the state, as per the official details.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:40 IST

BJP should follow rules, Priyanka did nothing wrong: Mamata on...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that BJP delegation visited violence-hit Bhatpara in the state but stopped a TMC delegation from visiting Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra where firing took place over a land dispute earlier this week

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:38 IST

102 deaths reported due to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): As many as 102 people have died till now due to Japanese Encephalitis, Principal of Assam Medical College Hiranya Kumar Goswami said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:36 IST

Malad wall collapse: 50-year-old woman succumbs, death toll mounts to 31

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The death toll in Malad wall collapse incident touched 31 on Saturday after an injured woman succumbed to injuries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:27 IST

Country lost great administrator: Manmohan Singh remembers Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Remembering Congress' stalwart Sheila Dikshit after her demise, Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday said that the country has lost a great administrator and an outstanding leader who contributed enormously to all-round development of Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:12 IST

Cash, silver coins seized by SIT in connection with IMA Jewels case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a search operation conducted in connection with I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels case at Adoni Infrastructures, Rs 4,62,70,000 was seized, said Girish, Head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:10 IST

Hyderabadi woman stranded in Oman rescued

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): A Hyderabadi woman who was stranded in Oman has been rescued and sent back to India with the help of the Indian Embassy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:07 IST

Sheila Dikshit is the architect of modern Delhi: PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Saturday, while paying tribute to former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today following cardiac arrest, called her the "architect of modern Delhi".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:03 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tri-Service band performance postponed due...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A Tri-Service band performance scheduled to be held at India Gate on July 21 has been postponed to July 22 due to the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Indian Army said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:01 IST

J-K police files charge sheet against 6 terror associates

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday filed a charge sheet against six terror associates affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, as per records available with the police.

Read More
iocl