Ajay Maken moves SC against order for demolition of jhuggis along railway tracks in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken moved the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the directions passed by a bench headed by (retired) Justice Arun Mishra directing the demolition of about 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi.

In the plea filed through advocate Aman Panwar and advocate on record Nitin Saluja, Maken argued that since the order directing demolition was passed without hearing the slum dwellers either directly or in representative capacity, the same cannot be sustained.

Not a single slum dweller either directly or in representative capacity has been heard by the Apex Court before passing such a devastating order, Maken, former Union Minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, said in his plea.

The plea said that if the demolition of slums is carried out amidst the current pandemic, more than 2,50,000 persons will be forced to move around the city in search for shelter and livelihood. (ANI)

