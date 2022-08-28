Ajay Nandal's father accused wrestler's friend of overdosing him with drugs: Police

Rohtak (Haryana) [India] August 28 (ANI): National-level wrestler Ajay Nandal's father Vijendra Nandal, on Sunday, in a complaint to the police accused Ajay's friend, Ravi of being responsible for his son's death. He alleged that Ravi forcibly overdosed Ajay with drugs in order to kill him.

Rohtak Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar said, "Ajay Nandal's father Vijendra Nandal, in a complaint to the police, accused Ravi of providing drugs to Ajay and also overdosing him".

Ajay Nandal is Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Pooja Sihag's husband.



"Information came to the police station on Saturday evening that some people have overdosed drugs and they have been taken to Holy Heart Hospital where it was found that international Wrestler Ajay Nandal, husband of CWG medallist Pooja Nandal, has died and his companions Sonu and Ravi are undergoing treatment."



The case is being investigated, Sonu is being treated at the Holy Heart Hospital in Rohtak, while Ravi has been taken to a hospital in Delhi by his family members, DSP Kumar further stated.

As per information, police have registered a case and sent the body to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS) for post-mortem.

According to the initial investigation, the Police suspect that the cause of death can be an overdose of drugs, however, the cause of death will only be cleared after the postmortem reports are available.

Haryana Police informed that Ajay Nandal and his two friends Sonu and Ravi were consuming drugs while sitting inside a car near Jat College of Rohtak. After which the health of all three deteriorated.

All three were later rushed to Holy Heart Hospital on Delhi Bypass in Rohtak where doctors declared Ajay Nandal as brought dead.

Meanwhile, the Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and more details are awaited. (ANI)

