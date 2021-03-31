Actor Ajaz Khan being taken for medical check-up on Wednesday by NCB.
Ajaz Khan taken for medical check-up by NCB, to be produced before court

ANI | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 12:28 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday took Ajaz Khan for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai.

"No drugs were found anywhere. Only four sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage and is using these pills as anti-depressants," Khan told reporters.
The agency, on Wednesday, had arrested the actor after eight hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. He was detained at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening.
The agency also conducted raids at two locations in Mumbai in connection with the matter. (ANI)

